Punjab Transport Dept is Preparing to Digitize Challan System

The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has decided to digitize traffic fines in the province, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), citing PTD sources, reported.

In the first phase, the manual fines will be converted to the e-challan system. This is part of the ongoing efforts earlier to replace the decades-old manual system for issuing traffic violation fines.

Last year in November, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Assad Malhi launched the digital challan system on The Mall as a pilot project. An app for the traffic wardens has also been developed in this regard.

“By entering the vehicle number or ID card in the App, all the information will be auto-filled”, Dr. Assad said.

About the vehicle checking system, a PTD official told APP that a re­cord 11,500 vehicles have been checked in less than a week this month. He added that the current number of vehicle inspection and certification centers in Punjab is 26, which will be increased if necessary.