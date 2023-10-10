Check Out Oppo Find N3 (OnePlus Open) in the Open

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 6:46 pm

Oppo is gearing up for the imminent launch of the Find N3, and what seems to be official images of the foldable device have surfaced online.

These images bear a striking resemblance to the OnePlus Open renders and closely align with a leaked spy photo that emerged on Weibo over the weekend.

The upcoming phone will feature a substantial circular camera island, proudly showcasing Hasselblad branding, and housing a periscope lens with an impressive 5x optical zoom capability. While the renders appear to have undergone some minor editing and likely been through a filter, they are believed to represent the authentic design.

Despite the considerable size of the camera island, the LED flash will be situated just outside it, positioned in the upper left corner of the rear panel. This placement is necessitated by the periscope lens, which doesn’t leave space for the flash within the island.

The Oppo Find N3 is expected to be available in three colors, with the Black variant featuring a vegan leather finish, while the other two panels are likely to be made of glass. It’s speculated that the Oppo Find N3 may remain exclusive to the Chinese market, whereas the OnePlus Open is expected to be sold globally.

If you recall, the OnePlus Open has already appeared in an early hands-on video by Unbox Therapy. The video hides the camera island, but today’s leak should help fill in the blank. Check out the video below.

