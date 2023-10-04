Check Out OnePlus’s First Foldable in Detailed Hands On Video

If the speculations hold true, OnePlus is on the brink of unveiling its inaugural foldable smartphone, the Open, sometime this month.

The company has initiated its official teaser and hype-building campaign for this highly anticipated device, following a discreet preview a few days ago when an Indian actress was spotted using the Open in the open.

The teaser starts with a video from YouTuber Unbox Therapy, featuring an interview with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. In this conversation, he sheds light on the device’s innovative hinge design, revealing that OnePlus, or more likely its parent company Oppo, holds an impressive 35 patents related to this hinge technology.

Not surprisingly, the OnePlus Open impressively eliminates any hinge gap, a feat demonstrated through a test where a sheet of paper was securely ‘trapped’ inside the foldable, allowing the phone to be lifted using the paper without any risk of it sliding off.

This provides a glimpse of the hardware, although it’s worth noting that a sizable piece resembling cardboard covers the substantial camera bump, concealing its details.

What sets the Open apart is its streamlined hinge design, boasting a remarkable 31 fewer components compared to the Oppo Find N2, resulting in a 37% reduction in both size and weight. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau emphasizes the company’s commitment to delivering a top-tier foldable smartphone, despite not being among the pioneers in this foldable race.

He assures users of a swift and seamless experience, mirroring the excellence found in other OnePlus devices. Furthermore, fans of the OnePlus brand will be pleased to know that the iconic alert slider is present in the Open.

Lau reveals that the OnePlus Open is the result of collaborative efforts from both OnePlus and Oppo teams, with each contributing their distinct expertise to the project. He also hints at the adoption of multiple ‘go-to-market’ strategies, strongly suggesting that the same device will be marketed as the OnePlus Open globally and the Oppo Find N3 in China, aligning with months of previous speculation.

Furthermore, for those who may have been anticipating a OnePlus flip phone, Lau dispels such expectations, at least for the time being. He asserts that the flip phone user demographic doesn’t align with the typical OnePlus customer profile.