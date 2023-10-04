All You Need to Know About Oppo Find N3 (OnePlus Open)

A glimpse of the Oppo Find N3, distinct from the Flip model, has been revealed through a photo and specifications shared by the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The Oppo Find N3 is expected to be the Chinese version of the upcoming OnePlus Open, which will likely hit the international market soon after the Find N3 rolls out in China.

The render showcases the phone’s elegant design, primarily focusing on the top portion, where the absence of a USB-C port is noticeable. Additionally, a subtle hint of a mute switch on the right side can be observed.

The Chinese tipster has disclosed a comprehensive set of specifications for the Oppo Find N3. The primary display boasts a generous 7.82-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover screen measures 6.31 inches with a resolution of 2484×1116 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a generous 16 GB of RAM and a capacious 1 TB of storage. In terms of photography, the Find N3 impressively features dual selfie cameras (32MP and 20MP) and a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x telephoto lens.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with a 4,805 mAh battery and supports rapid 100W charging, with rumors suggesting the inclusion of wireless charging capabilities as well.