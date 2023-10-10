Jos Butler Shares Disappointment Over Outfield for ODI World Cup 2023

Jos Butler has declared Dharamsala’s outfield ‘poor’ as it seems to limit player’s capabilities in the field as well as pose a threat to fielders’ fitness.

During the on-going ODI World Cup 2023, concerns have arisen regarding the quality of the outfield conditions in Dharamsala, prompting English cricketer Jos Butler to express his unease. His comments shed light on the challenges faced by players and teams when the field does not meet the expected standards for international cricket.

Jos Butler conveyed his disappointment, stating, “If you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it is not a place you want to be as a team or as a player in a World Cup match.” He stressed the importance of confidence in the field and the desire to give one’s best effort when representing their country. He also added that a player aims to put all the effort in fielding instead of being watchful and careful about the outfield.

The concerns raised by Jos Butler reflect the need for cricketing authorities and venues in India to ensure that playing surfaces meet international standards. As cricket enthusiasts worldwide follow these events closely, it remains imperative that all aspects of the game, including field conditions, are of the highest quality.