ICC Issues Statement About Zainab Abbas’ Controversial Exit from India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has disputed allegations of Zainab Abbas being deported from India, citing personal reasons for her choice to withdraw from the ODI World Cup 2023 just a few days after it began.

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has left India amidst controversy during her participation in the World Cup 2023 broadcast team. Contradictory reports have emerged regarding the reasons for her departure, sparking a heated debate.

Initially, media reports suggested that security concerns led to her exit, following a complaint filed in Delhi by a local lawyer. The lawyer accused Zainab Abbas of posting tweets targeting the Hindu faith back in 2014. Additionally, a tweet from her official account was cited Anti-Hindu in the case for its pro-Kashmir content.

After the incident, Zainab Abbas has left the World Cup campaign and is no longer in India, with reports circulating that she has been deported. In response to the allegations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Zainab Abbas was not deported from India and clarified that her exit was due to “personal reasons.”

Zainab Abbas has also dismissed the allegations, stating that she is being falsely accused and unfairly attacked as a result of tweets that were taken out of context.