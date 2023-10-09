Cricket Returns to Los Angeles Olympics 2028 Along with Few Other Games

2028 Los Angeles Olympics will reportedly feature T20 cricket along with flag football, baseball and softball while squash is also one of the contenders to be included in the sports event.

The recent reports have suggested the return of cricket to the Olympic stage in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket’s history in the Olympics dates back to 1900 when it was first included, and now, it is making a triumphant comeback. Notably, the Los Angeles Olympics will feature both men’s and women’s cricket matches played in the thrilling T20 format.

Alongside cricket, flag football, baseball, and softball have also earned a place in the prestigious sporting event, as reported by various media outlets.

The inclusion of these sports will be confirmed by the Olympic Games organizing committee, with an official announcement expected shortly. This exciting addition to the Olympic roster comes on the heels of a proposal to introduce squash as another sport, further diversifying the range of athletic competitions.

The formal announcement of these additions will take place during the 141st session of the International Olympic Program Commission, set to commence this Sunday in Los Angeles. This news is sure to captivate sports enthusiasts and athletes alike, as anticipation builds for the expanded lineup of events at the 2028 Olympics.