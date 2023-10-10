Oppo A2x Launched in China Starting at Only $150

Oppo A2x is set to launch on October 14, but the phone has already appeared on the company’s website, revealing almost all of its specifications as well as a price. Similar to the Honor Play 50 Plus, the A2x is also a budget 5G phone.

The Oppo A2x boasts a 6.56-inch LCD featuring a teardrop notch and 720p resolution (720 x 1612 pixels). This display also supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, delivers up to 720 nits of brightness, and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The phone is designed with an IP54-rated splash-resistant chassis, measuring 163.8 x 75.1 x 8.12mm and weighing 185 grams.

Under the hood, the Oppo A2x comes with two RAM options: 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Powering the device is the Dimensity 6020 chipset, while a 5,000 mAh battery fuels it, although details regarding its fast charging capabilities remain undisclosed.

Running on ColorOS 13.1-based Android 13, the phone is equipped with a convenient side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly, the official listing doesn’t provide information about the Oppo A2x’s cameras. However, according to the TENAA listing, it appears to sport a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, complemented by an LED flash. For selfies, it seems to feature a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A2x is going to have a starting price of only $150 in China for the 6 GB/ 128 GB model.

Oppo A2x Specifications