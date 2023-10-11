Every Record Set During Epic Encounter Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The ICC World Cup 2023 is well underway, exciting cricket fans worldwide with amazing matches and unforgettable moments.

On Tuesday, Pakistan achieved a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka, creating new records and reviving the passion for the sport. In this remarkable contest, 12 records were created.

Let’s look at the 12 records set in this remarkable Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka encounter.

1. Highest World Cup Score for Sri Lanka VS. Pakistan

Sri Lanka now holds the highest World Cup score against Pakistan (344/9). Their previous highest score was 288/9 in the 1983 World Cup. Sri Lanka also had their third-highest World Cup score, after 398/5 against Kenya and 363/9 against Scotland in 2015.

2. Pakistan Chased the Highest Score

Pakistan successfully chased down their highest World Cup score. For the first time, they aimed for a score of 300 or above. Pakistan’s previous highest chase was 263 against New Zealand in the 1992 semi-finals. Furthermore, this is Pakistan’s second-highest ODI chase, behind 349 against Australia.

3. Highest Target Ever Chased in Cricket World Cup

Pakistan surpassed Ireland’s previous massive target pursued in World Cup history (328 versus England) in 2011. In addition, Pakistan had the highest successful run-chase against Sri Lanka of any ODI side.

4. 3rd Highest Score for Pakistan in World Cup

Pakistan triumphed with the third-highest World Cup score. Their record still stands at 349/10 against Zimbabwe in 2007 and 348/8 against England in 2019. It’s also the first time Pakistan has scored 270 or more runs when chasing in the World Cup. Their previous high was 266 against Australia.

5. Mendis Smashes Sri Lanka’s Fastest World Cup Ton

Kusal Mendis smashed a 77-ball 122. His knock included 14 fours and six sixes. Mendis’ ton came of 65 balls. It is now the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history. He has broken the great Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 70 balls against England in World Cup 2015.

Moreover, Mendis also hit the fastest century in World Cup history against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the destructive batter has the third-fastest century against the Men in Green in ODIs.

6. 2nd Highest score by a Sri Lankan Wicket Keeper in World Cup

Mendis’ 122-run innings is the second-highest by a Sri Lankan wicket-keeper in the ICC World Cup. The record is held by Sangakkara (124) versus Scotland in Hobart in 2015. Mendis also set a Sri Lankan record for the highest ODI score by a wicket-keeper against Pakistan.

7. Mendis records the highest score by a Sri Lankan against Pakistan in World Cup

Kusal Mendis’ 122 is now the greatest individual score by a Sri Lankan batter against Pakistan in ICC World Cup history. His six sixes are also the second most in an innings against Pakistan, behind only Ross Taylor’s seven in the 2011 World Cup.

8. Sri Lanka’s Highest World Cup Partnership Against Pakistan.

Mendis and Sadeera’s 111-run partnership is the highest-scoring partnership for Sri Lanka (any wicket) against Pakistan in the World Cup. Particularly, Mendis and Pathum Nissanka held the record in the same match for a short time, having combined 102 runs for the first wicket.

9. Shafique Sets Record in his World Cup debut

After replacing Fakhar Zaman at the top, Abdullah Shafique smashed a century on his World Cup debut. Shafique has been the first Pakistani player to reach a century in his ICC World Cup debut, Mohsin Khan previously held the record for Pakistan’s highest World Cup debut score (82 v Sri Lanka, 1983).

10. Pakistan’s Second-Youngest Batter to Score a World Cup Century

Abdullah Shafique is the fourth Pakistani batter to make a century in the World Cup against Sri Lanka. Others include Imran Khan (1983), Javed Miandad (1987), and Saleem Malik (1987). Meanwhile, Shafique, who is 23 years and 324 days old, is the second-youngest Pakistani to score a century in the World Cup. Imam-ul-Haq holds the record at 23 years and 195 days against Bangladesh in 2019.

11. Rizwan Completed 6000 International Runs

Rizwan hit an undefeated 131 against Sri Lankans. His knock included eight fours and three sixes. Rizwan, who has 1892 ODI runs at 40.25, smashed his third century and a maiden one against the Lankans. Rizwan has already surpassed 6000 international runs in his career. He also has 1423 Test runs and 2797 T20I runs to his name.

12. Rizwan Sets a New Record in ODI Cricket for Pakistan.

Rizwan’s 131* currently stands as the best individual score by a Pakistani wicket-keeper in one-day international cricket. He broke the previous record of Kamran Akmal, who scored 124 against the West Indies in 2005.

Meanwhile, as the Men in Green prepare for their next group stage match, the opportunity of facing India on October 14th remains enormous. With records already set and more to follow, cricket fans around the world are in for a treat as these sides attempt to carve their names into the record books of cricketing history.