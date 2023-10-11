Babar Azam Wins Hearts Yet Again by Gifting Pakistan Jersey to Hyderabad Ground Staff

After securing a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka in a record-breaking chase, the Pakistan team’s captain, Unstoppable Babar Azam, showcased a heartwarming act of gratitude by gifting his jersey to the dedicated Hyderabad ground staff.

While the players deserved to be recognized for their outstanding performance, it was the unsung heroes behind the scenes who ensured the Hyderabad pitch was in tip-top shape for such a high-stakes game.

Pakistan’s skipper, Unstoppable Babar Azam, who is known not only for his cricketing abilities but also for his gracious demeanor, decided to express his gratitude. Babar Azam praised the Hyderabad ground staff for their constant work in preparing a high-quality pitch, which enabled the thrilling match to take place.

After the match, the Unstoppable Babar approached the ground staff, who were lining up near the boundary ropes, and with a heartfelt smile, he handed his jersey to the staff, expressing his gratitude for their dedication and hard work.

It should be noted, that Pakistan secured a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka in a record-breaking chase, thanks to the incredible batting performances by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.

Muhammad Rizwan delivered a heroic innings, remaining unbeaten with an outstanding score of 131 runs. Abdullah Shafique was playing in his first World Cup game and also scored his maiden century, scoring 113 runs. However, his partnership with Rizwan not only helped to steady the ship but also pushed the game in Pakistan’s favor.