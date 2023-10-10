Pakistan Records Highest-Successful Run Chase in World Cup History

Pakistan has defeated Sri Lanka by successfully chasing the highest target in the history of the ODI World Cup, owing to Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique’s magnificent hundreds.

Pakistan secured a historic victory against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, setting a new record for the highest-ever successful run chase in the history of the World Cup. Chasing a formidable target of 345 runs, Pakistan faced an early setback with the loss of two wickets. However, their undeterred batting prowess, led by the exceptional performances of Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, propelled them to an astounding triumph.

ALSO READ Abdullah Shafique Makes Record on World Cup Debut

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan’s partnership showcased exceptional talent and nerves of steel as they skillfully maneuvered their way through Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Their extraordinary efforts paved the way for Pakistan’s resounding success, ultimately securing the match with only four wickets down.

This historic victory marks a significant moment in cricket history, surpassing the previous record held by Ireland, who chased down 329 runs against England in 2011.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Urges ICC and BCCI to Issue Visas to Pakistani Fans and Journalists

With this record-breaking chase, Pakistan have once again proved their potential to stun the world in any situation as they have skillfully snatched the victory from Sri Lanka and registered their second win of the tournament.