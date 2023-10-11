PCB Chairman Travels to India to Watch Pak-Ind Clash in World Cup 2023

After the historic victory against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023, Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, is leaving for India tomorrow to witness Pakistan’s match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Zaka Ashraf made the decision to travel to India.

Ashraf said, “I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay.”

He said, “I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. ”

He added, “I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event.”

It should be noted that Pakistan continued their unbeaten run by defeating Sri Lanka in their second encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. This was Pakistan’s second victory in as many games in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistani fans are optimistic that the green shirts will maintain their winning streak and perform well against India.