During the historic Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Hyderabad Stadium witnessed a historic and exciting moment.

The atmosphere was packed with excitement as the two cricketing powerhouses faced off in a thrilling clash, and the crowd was fascinated by an unforgettable occasion.

Loud chants of "Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega" in Hyderabad stadium. They did not start organically but DJ said "jeetega bhai jeetega" & left it to the crowd to finish the famous chant. The chant went on for close to a minute due to the DJ.#PAKvsSL #CWC23 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/f5l54qmtsV — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 10, 2023

The classic chant that would echo around the stadium did not emerge naturally. It was started by the DJ, who, seeing the enthusiasm in the crowd, shouted “Jeetega Bhai Jeetega” over the loudspeakers. He had no idea that his simple words would elicit such a powerful reaction from the audience. The DJ let the audience finish the chant, and it was as if an electric current had passed through the stadium.

As the DJ’s voice faded, the audience shouted back, “Pakistan Jeetega!” like a well-rehearsed choir. The chant was so powerful and loud that it seemed to echo throughout the stadium.

Furthermore, the energy in the crowd seemed to have a tangible effect on the Pakistani team, who took to the field with renewed energy. Sri Lanka set a difficult target of 345 runs, which would have been unachievable on most days. However, supported by the crowd’s excitement and the reverberating “Jeetega Bhai Jeetega” song, Pakistan’s batters began on a historic run chase.

Meanwhile, The players’ motivation was greatly influenced by the crowd’s enthusiasm and the chant as Pakistan won the match in an incredible run chase. It was a day when the energy of the crowd and the love of cricket came together to make the event one that everyone in the crowd will never forget.