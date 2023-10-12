Pakistan, Russia Pledge to Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich called on the Minister of Commerce Gohar Ejaz at the Commerce Ministry today.

The meeting centered on discussions surrounding the enhancement of bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger cooperation to increase the volume of bilateral trade. This commitment reflects the shared interest in fortifying the enduring friendship and economic partnership between Pakistan and Russia.

As of the fiscal year 2022-23, the total trade between Pakistan and Russia stood at $920 million. Pakistan’s exports to Russia during this period were $74 million, while imports from Russia stood at $846 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Russia encompass a diverse range of products, including citrus fruit, leather apparel, ready-made garments, potatoes, home textiles, woven cotton fabrics, surgical and medical apparatus, woven fabric of synthetic staple fiber, and salt, among others.