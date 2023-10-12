Zong 4G Announces Exciting Partnership with ProPakistani for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, is thrilled to announce a captivating partnership through My Zong App with ProPakistani, one of the country’s most prominent technology and entertainment news platforms, in celebration of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

As a part of this exciting collaboration, Zong 4G customers can look forward to an engaging and interactive experience through the My Zong App (MZA) on the ProPakistani platform throughout the tournament.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is a pinnacle event in the world of sports, igniting passion and excitement across the globe. With Zong 4G’s commitment to connecting people and providing unparalleled experiences to its customers, this partnership with Pro Pakistani aims to enhance the cricketing spirit among Pakistanis and offer exclusive rewards to Zong 4G subscribers.

Zong 4G’s partnership with Pro Pakistani for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 brings exciting perks for subscribers through the My Zong App. Users can visit ProPakistani through MZA for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including smartphones, World Cup merchandise, and much more, all while enjoying a seamless and user-friendly experience on the app.

Commenting on this partnership, the official spokesperson from Zong 4G stated, “We are excited to join hands with ProPakistani for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and we are delighted to provide our valued customers with an engaging and rewarding experience through the My Zong App. We invite all cricket enthusiasts to participate and celebrate this global phenomenon.”

Akram Ali, Chief Sales Officer at ProPakistani, also highlighted his enthusiasm, saying: “Partnering with Zong 4G for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 not only strengthens our bond with the cricket community but also underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our readers and Zong 4G users. The ongoing cricket season promises to be exhilarating!”

To participate in the activity and enjoy the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 experience, Zong 4G customers can simply visit the My Zong App, click on the ProPakistani banner, and embark on their cricketing journey.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to win amazing prizes. Download the My Zong App today and get ready to be part of the action!