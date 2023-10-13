Electric Jungle: A Wild Night of Food, Fun, and Festivity at Amazon Mall’s Food Court!

Twin cities witnessed the first-of-its-kind vibrant and exciting Electric Jungle on Saturday night at Amazon Mall, bringing together foodies, music enthusiasts, and adventure seekers for an unforgettable evening.

We wouldn’t like to put it this way, but it’s really unfortunate that not everyone was able to witness this phenomenal occasion! Islamabad had a day that was nothing short of amazing. It’s no secret that IMARAT routinely organises the biggest and most sensational events out there.

Needless to say- all attendees at Amazon Mall were spellbound by the rare synergy of delectable cuisine, lively music, and really engaging entertainment. It was a night to remember that left all attendees craving for more!

Imagine entering the food court and being welcomed by the scrumptious aromas of the top restaurants in the twin cities. It was like a delectable adventure where every bite and sip held an enticing delight, from Chinatown’s scrumptious flavours to the cosy beverages at Chaaye Khana.

Jade Cafe, Suki Sushi, Chacha Jee, and Mariyah’s Den also joined the culinary carnival, presenting a range of scrumptious dishes that catered to every palate.

While delicious dishes were undeniably the star of the show, Electric Jungle had much more in store. DJ Gillani kept the crowd grooving with a mix of beats that had everyone on their feet.

Participants grooved all along in the magnetic excitement on the floor while surrounded by decorations with a starry jungle theme. It doesn’t end there – a fun drum circle added a hint of excitement to the event as well!

The evening concluded beautifully with a mesmerising dragon breath show. The spectacle left the audience in awe as they watched the show with utter interest, creating an otherworldly ambiance that perfectly matched the jungle safari theme.

Speaking of themes, Electric Jungle encouraged attendees to embrace their wild side with a bohemian jungle safari dress code. The result was a sea of vibrant and eccentric outfits that added to the overall charm of the event!

Amazon Mall, a project by IMARAT Group, played host to this unforgettable event. The renowned Group is the leading real estate company in Pakistan, and is renowned for its dedication to delivering the best in the industry.

As the evening came to a conclusion, guests departed beaming and excited for the upcoming experience that Amazon Mall and IMARAT Group would bring to life.