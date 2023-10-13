Pakistan Manufactured 11 Million Mobiles in First 8 Months of 2023

Local manufacturing plants in Pakistan manufactured/assembled 10.87 million mobile handsets during the first eight months (January-August) of 2023 compared to 0.84 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/ assembled 10.87 million mobile handsets included 7.62 million 2G and 3.04 million smartphones.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Obtains NOC from ECP for Appointment of Member Telecom

Last year, local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 21.94 million mobile handsets. However, the manufacturing numbers were much higher in 20221 when the country manufactured/assembled 24.66 million handsets.

Compared to the 21.94 million mobile handsets manufactured locally in 2022, 1.53 million handsets were commercially imported, according to the data issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Mobile phone imports in Pakistan have witnessed a staggering 76 percent surge during the first two months of the current fiscal year, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS data reveals that in August 2023, mobile phone imports reached a substantial $111.34 million, marking a 77 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022. Similarly, July 2023 saw mobile phone imports amounting to $68.13 million, reflecting a 76 percent increase compared to July of the previous year.