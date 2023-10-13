IT Ministry Obtains NOC from ECP for Appointment of Member Telecom

The process of appointment of a new Member Telecom in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is likely to start soon as it has obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the said appointment.

Sources told ProPakistani that after the permission of the ECP, an advertisement will be issued soon for the appointment of a new Member Telecom. The IT ministry approached the ECP in the second week of September to obtain a NOC.

Former Telecom member Omar Malik left the post on August 27th this year, on completion of his tenure. The ministry prepared a summary to extend his tenure, but later withdrew the decision and did not send the summary to the federal government.

According to sources, it is very important to have a Member Telecom for the implementation of SIFC’s decisions and the planned launch of 5G. The ministry wants to fill the post of Member Telecom immediately and the Election Commission of Pakistan was contacted in this regard.

The post of Member Telecom is of MP-1 scale. The member telecom is also a board member of the Frequency Allocation Board, Telecom Universal Service Fund (USF), Ignite, and other important institutions.