Court Imposes Hefty Fine on Pet Lion’s Owner for Endangering Public Safety

People keeping exotic animals as pets has become a common hobby for many individuals lately. However, in the recent past, there have been multiple incidents of pet lions managing to escape from their confines and roaming the streets.

A similar incident happened recently when a lion was spotted on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, endangering public safety. Fortunately, the lion was caught before causing any damage. Its owner as well as five others were arrested by the police but they obtained bail from the court later on.

Now, the Karachi sessions court has announced the verdict of the case, ordering the confiscation of the exotic animal and imposing a fine of Rs 312,000 on the owner.

During the hearing, the owner admitted his mistake. It should be noted that the lion has been in the possession of the Sindh Wildlife Department at Karachi Zoo.

On the other hand, the Punjab Wildlife officials recently recovered an African lion from the residence of renowned TikToker Khurram Gujjar in Lahore. The TikToker had been using the lion as a ‘prop’ in his TikTok videos for a long time.

It was relocated to Jallo Wildlife Park to provide it with a suitable environment and professional care. However, Khurram Gujjar could get the lion’s custody if he provides the necessary legal documents for keeping such a creature.