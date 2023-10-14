Sindh Bans Public Display of Weapons

The display of firearms has been banned across Sindh for three months following the orders of the Sindh Home Department. The decision was taken on the advice of Rangers.

An official notification has also been issued, announcing the implementation of the order. According to the notification, only the law enforcement personnel will be exempted from the ban during their working hours.

The ban will be applicable to private security guards as well. They have been granted conditional permission, only allowing them to carry weapons while on duty during working hours.

However, private security guards will not be allowed to display their weapons while travelling. They have been ordered to keep their firearms inside the vehicle.

Individuals violating the order will be dealt with according to the law. SHOs in the province have been empowered to register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Just recently, Sindh Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar banned the issuance of new arms licenses across the province. The decision was made after street criminals were found using new weapons in Karachi.