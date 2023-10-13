Express Pakistani Pacer Predicts a One-Sided Win for Pakistan Against India in World Cup 2023

Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah believes Green Shirts will easily defeat India in tomorrow’s crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Ihsanullah said, “I want to say that if you play with passion, the result will be good; my prediction is that Pakistan will easily defeat India.”

He added, “I am missing the World Cup but can’t do anything. I will come stronger and try not to play away leagues as my focus is to play for Pakistan only.”

Furthermore, he is pleased that Pakistan achieved a record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka, as well as that they defeated the Netherlands and will now defeat India too.

Ihsanullah, a young, talented pacer, is out of action due to elbow surgery, which he recently underwent. His rehabilitation will begin shortly.

It should be noted that Ihsanullah played for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand at home in April of this year but has been sidelined from international cricket since suffering an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) indicated that his condition is good and that the brace will be removed at the end of the fifth week. After that, he will begin rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.