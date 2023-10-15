Govt’s Electricity Anti-Theft Campaign Savings Hit Rs. 26 Billion in September

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 15, 2023 | 3:54 pm
electricity repairing

The electricity anti-theft campaign undertaken by the government last month resulted in savings of Rs. 26 billion during the month of September.

According to data shared by Power Division Secretary Rashid Langrial in a post on X. The indirect savings on account of change in consumer behavior reflected in theft reduction of Rs. 5 billion in September and collection improvement of Rs. 7 billion. Direct saving reflected in detection and arrear recovery stood at Rs. 14 billion till September 30, 2023.

Units billed as percentage of units supplied stood at 86.85 percent in September of FY24 compared to 85.54 percent in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, units stolen as percentage of units supplied in September of FY24 stood at 1.46 compared to 2.93 percent reported in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

Collection viz a viz value of total units billed was 86.99 percent in September of current fiscal year compared to 82.43 percent in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

