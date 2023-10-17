Ora Developers Redefines Luxury Living in Pakistan with ‘The Club at Eighteen’

During a recent press conference, Naguib Sawiris, the CEO of Ora Developers, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm as he shared the remarkable progress of Pakistan’s prestigious Eighteen housing project.

This ambitious endeavor seeks to redefine Pakistan’s luxury living standards by seamlessly blending modernity with the intrinsic beauty of nature

The Eighteen project, which has achieved significant milestones in infrastructure development, recently welcomed the Regional Dispatch Centre of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC). This collaboration with CGGC, a key player in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), exemplifies the project’s significance and impact on Pakistan’s development landscape.

Additional accomplishments include the inauguration of “The Market,” a state-of-the-art 9-hole professional Golf Academy, sports clubs, fitness centers, and sports complexes to enrich the community experience.

During the event, an exuberant handover ceremony took place, featuring the presentation of an 8 Kanal Villa in the Dandelion Cluster at Eighteen and the Penthouse of the Heights. Mr. Sawiris personally handed over symbolic keys to the property owners, emphasizing Ora Developers’ unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality properties and world-class amenities for residents.

Mr. Sawiris’s positive sentiment towards Pakistan as a lucrative investment destination highlights the country’s significant potential for future investments. This confidence may lead to further exploration and expansion of ORA Developers’ presence in Pakistan, with the aim of contributing to the nation’s economic development.

The launch of “The Club at Eighteen,” a modern masterpiece nestled in the heart of the development, coincides with the initiation of the exclusive clubhouse Membership Program. This represents a significant milestone in the project’s development, offering residents access to premium living with world-class facilities, all set against the backdrop of an 18-hole championship golf course, providing panoramic views and an unparalleled life of luxury.

It is important to note that the attractiveness of any investment destination depends on various factors, including economic stability, government policies, regulatory frameworks, and market conditions. Investors like Mr. Sawiris meticulously assess these factors before committing to investments in a specific country.

Mr. Sawiris expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their steadfast support and trust in Ora Developers. He also called for a more conducive business environment in Pakistan through long-term investment-friendly policies by the government, emphasizing the pivotal role such an environment plays in attracting future investments.

Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Eighteen, attributed the project’s success to the deep understanding of Pakistan’s real estate market by Eighteen’s management team. Mr. Hamdy also noted a shift in customer preferences towards eco-conscious homes, highlighting the growing demand for green properties with excellent amenities. He stated, “With a track record of delivering world-class projects, we are dedicated to setting new standards in luxury and innovation within the real estate industry.”

Ora Developers, in collaboration with its partners and stakeholders, remains committed to shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan through the Eighteen project. As the project continues to thrive, it serves as a testament to Pakistan’s potential as an attractive destination for both domestic and international investors.