RDA Files FIRs Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken legal action against five unauthorized housing societies in the garrison city.

According to RDA officials, these housing schemes were advertising the sale of plots without obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

An RDA official also revealed the names of the illegal housing schemes: Khan Builders at Mouza Chahan, Heaven Dave at Mouza Misriot, Al-Imran Homes at Mouza Sihal on Chakri Road, Cargo Village at Mouza Katarian near the new Islamabad International Airport, and Theme Park View at Mouza Sukho on Chontra to Chak Beli Khan Link road Rawalpindi.

According to the official, the authority served notices to these housing schemes before registering First Information Reports (FIRs) against them. He added that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) directorate has initiated legal action to address the issue of advertisements and marketing by illegal housing schemes.

The official further revealed that the RDA has made it clear to everyone that they need to obtain NOC from the civic body to launch any kind of real estate project. Additionally, he emphasized that promotion, advertising, and development of projects without necessary documents through private limited companies, civil proprietorships, and other means is illegal.

RDA has warned the public against making investments in illegal housing schemes. Sponsors have also been warned against the promotion of unauthorized housing schemes, urging them to contact the body for NOC.

Moreover, RDA has contacted number of authorities including Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, NAB Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad, and the Commissioner Islamabad, requesting to stop the operations of these societies as well as scrutinizing their financial records.

The RDA spokesman accused some owners and developers of lying about getting NOC for their projects. It can be confirmed by the video clips posted by them on the internet, he added.