Pakistani Stars Battle Fever Ahead of World Cup Clash Against Australia

Pakistan team opener, Abdullah Shafique, has suffered a fever blow ahead of the important World Cup clash against Australia.

According to the details, Pacer Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir had previously exhibited symptoms of fever, but they have since made a full recovery.

Players who exhibited signs of a fever were immediately subjected to a health protocol established by the team. However, as part of the safety precautions, all players underwent COVID-19 testing and were assessed for symptoms associated with dengue fever.

There is no need to worry about the well-being of the players in the Pakistan team, as team sources have confirmed.

Furthermore, the Pakistan team opted to skip their originally planned Tuesday training session, with the team’s management choosing to grant the players a day of rest in preparation for the pivotal match against Australia.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team’s squad is scheduled for a training session tomorrow in afternoon. The Green Shirts have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.