Xiaomi Confirms Replacing MIUI with HyperOS Globally

There have been reports of Xiaomi replacing MIUI with MIOS over the past few weeks. While the Chinese phone maker is indeed introducing a new OS, it will not be called MIOS, but HyperOS instead.

This confirmation comes from Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, who announced the development of HyperOS on Twitter today. The new OS is not just meant for China but is set to be released globally as well.

Yes! Will roll out throughout 2024 — Alvin @Xiaomi (@atytse) October 17, 2023

The CEO confirmed that HyperOS will debut alongside the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series and will roll out throughout 2024. It will gradually replace Xiaomi’s long-standing MIUI which has been operating for 13 years.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Launches Worldwide With More Style and Same Price

HyperOS has been a work in progress since 2017, with its primary objective being to accommodate Xiaomi’s extensive array of products, encompassing smartphones, smart home devices, and automobiles. Xiaomi intends for this new operating system to seamlessly integrate its entire product ecosystem, simplifying the control and management of devices for users.

Here is what Lei Jun has said about HyperOS on Weibo:

HyperOS is based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system, completely rewriting the underlying architecture, and preparing a public base for the Internet of Everything (IoT) for tens of billions of devices and connections in the future.

As of now, Xiaomi has not unveiled any visuals or specifics about the user interface or functionalities of HyperOS. The new OS will most likely be heavily inspired by MIUI because it is highly unlikely that Xiaomi will just discard something it has worked on for 13 years.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro Launch Date Leaked

We will find out more once Xiaomi 14 phones are unveiled.