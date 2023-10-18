French Football Club Suspends Muslim Player for Speaking in Favor of Palestine

OGC Nice, a French club, has placed Youcef Atal on suspension until further notice due to a social media post concerning the ongoing situation in Gaza.

According to reports, the Nice public prosecutor’s office has initiated a preliminary inquiry into Atal on allegations related to “promoting terrorism.”

It should be noted that Yusuf Atal quickly deleted the post and apologized straight away.

Nice said in the statement, “OGC Nice hears that player acknowledge his mistake by quickly removing the sharing of the publication and offered his written and public apologies.”

They added in the statement, “We would like to emphasize that the reputation and unity of the OGC Nice result from the behavior of all its employees, which must be in accordance with the values defended by the institution.”

Furthermore, the prosecutor’s office is currently conducting an investigation into Atal for alleged “incitement to hatred or violence against a specific religion,” and the ethics council of the French Football Federation (FFF) is also looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) has maintained silence since announcing on Sunday that its ethics committee would initiate an investigation into the player.

Atal, in response to the criticism, addressed his Instagram followers by stating that he would “never endorse a message of hatred,” although he did not provide an explanation for sharing the video.