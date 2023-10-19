Telenor Pakistan Solidifies Its Resolve Towards Customers with Customer Day 2023

Telenor Pakistan has successfully completed its annual Customer Day nationwide through extensive on-ground outreach into local communities and neighborhoods across the country. Valuable customer feedback was gathered through market visits and surveys and will be used for continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, highlighting the essence of this day, said: “At Telenor Pakistan, our mission is to enrich the lives of our customers through the nationwide 4G network, and innovative approach to technology. The ‘Customer Day’ is a testament to how much we value the voice of our customers, and we will use this occasion to mark our commitment to always understand, serve, and exceed customer expectations.”

Telenor Pakistan’s Board Chair, Petter- Børre Furberg, also participated in this year’s activities. He met with franchise staff as well as retailers and was briefed on day-to-day operations, the Appollo app, and HSE initiatives. During the market visit, he interacted with a number of customers and took their feedback.

As a company deeply rooted in customer-centric values, Telenor Pakistan recognises Customer Day as a momentous occasion not only to celebrate the enduring bond shared with its customers but also as a pivotal opportunity for introspection and innovation.

As part of its commitment to its valued customers, Telenor Pakistan offered a special One Day bundle offer, which included 100 MB of data and 100 On-net Minutes.