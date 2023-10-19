What’s The Alternative Highlights Alternate Approaches to Women’s Well-Being at EmpowerHER

SEED Ventures under its banner, What’s The Alternative (WTA) hosted its second event, EmpowerHER: Women’s Wellness Symposium.

The event aimed to establish a platform that brings together medical experts and women for comprehensive dialogue around alternative approaches to women’s well-being.

WTA is an innovative sustainability platform devised and managed by SEED Ventures to offer sustainable alternatives with a focus on three pillars: environment, wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to inspire individuals to rethink their choices and translate them into meaningful actions.

Commenting on the symposium, Shaista Ayesha, CEO & Director, SEED Ventures, said: “EmpowerHER serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration on women’s wellness. At SEED Ventures, we are committed to improving women’s well-being, and to rethink conventional practices for alternatives that empower women to lead stronger, healthier lives and foster better communities.”

The event, comprising two panel discussions, was hosted by notable journalist Sidra Iqbal, with distinguished speakers from renowned medical institutes in Pakistan, and a keynote address by internist and endocrinologist Dr. Tasnim Ahsan, who was recently awarded the ‘Laureate Award 2023’ for ‘International Excellence in Endocrinology’ by the Endocrine Society of the USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tasnim Ahsan said: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing. Women are not naturally better at multitasking and gender stereotypical roles.”

The program included two panel discussions. The first panel focused on Nurturing Wellness through Nutrition, Physical, and Mental Wellness, with Dr. Ashar Ekhlaq Ahmed, Rheumatologist & Medical Director, Ziauddin Group of Hospitals; Dr Sidra Iqbal, Dietician, South City Hospital; Sana Siddiqui, Consultant Psychiatrist, Co-Founder and Director at Synapse Pakistan; and Sanam Saeed, actress and mental health activist. The discussion focused on a holistic approach towards wellness that helps create the foundation for a balanced life.

The second panel, titled Motherhood: The Journey from Conception to Postpartum, was a compelling discussion with Dr. Huma Aamer Haquani, Gynecologist & Infertility specialist, South City Hospital; Zarmina Faisal, Yogi; and Sunita Marshall, actress. The panel highlighted challenges faced pre and postpartum, and discussed ways and methods aside from conventional approaches of building greater resilience and support, physically, mentally and emotionally for the journey.