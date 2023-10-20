Pakistan’s PharmEvo Set Compete On World Stage

Local pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo is now set to compete on the world stage by commencing exports from Pakistan after becoming the first company worldwide to get a prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO) in July for producing zinc syrup.

According to Haroon Qassim, Managing Director of PharmEvo, the WHO certification to produce zinc tablets and syrup will help the company expand its global footprint via exports.

“It has been a blessing that PharmEvo has pre-qualified for WHO certification, and we are the number one company in the world to qualify for zinc tablet and zinc suspension [syrup],” he told Arab News.

ALSO READ Haleon Pakistan to Invest $10 Million for Production of Panadol

Qassim noted that getting a WHO pre-qualification so early is an important certification for any company that helps provide access to international markets as well. He said PharmEvo’s certification will serve as a gateway for locally manufactured items to enter markets overseas.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Trade Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi hailed the WHO certification as a big achievement for Pakistan. He said companies should take advantage of the opportunity to expand their exports to African countries that were not as stringent as European markets.

Notably, Pakistan’s pharma exports are now quite low, with products worth $328 million exported during FY23.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country earned $27 million in pharmaceutical exports during the first three months of FY24.