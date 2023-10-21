CDA Ends Four-Day Auction By Selling Land Worth Rs. 13 Billion in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) four-day plots auction came to an end on Friday. During the auction, residential and commercial plots were sold.

At the end of the auction, CDA managed to sell 25 plots, earning a staggering amount of Rs. 12.90 billion.

“On the last day of the auction, plots of fruit, vegetable and meat shops measuring 16.67 square yards were auctioned in different sectors,” the civic authority stated in a press release.

According to details, plot#4 located in sector F-8/4 was auctioned for Rs. 43.52 million and plot#5 for Rs. 45.19 million.

Similarly, fruit, vegetable and meat shop plot#1, plot#2 and plot#3 attracted bids of Rs. 19.67 million, Rs. 20.34 million and Rs. 29.42 million, respectively.

The residential plots auctioned on the last day included, plot#1 sold for Rs.183 million and plot#6 was sold for Rs. 255 million. Furthermore, commercial plot#7 of the Blue Area, measuring 611.11 square yards, was auctioned for Rs. 1.033 billion.

The auction was supervised by a committee headed by the Member Estate. Chairman CDA lauded the committee for ensuring transparency during the entire process.

Now, the CDA Board will carry out the complete scrutiny of all the bids received. It is the ‘competent forum to accept or reject the bids.’