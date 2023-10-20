FBR Constitutes Committee for Development of Single Sales Tax Return Portal

The Federal Board of Revenue has constituted a 10-member committee for the design, development, and implementation of a single portal for filing of sales tax returns across jurisdictions.

The committee has been constituted in pursuance of the decision of the FBR chairman regarding the single portal across different sales tax jurisdictions to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

The committee comprises Member (Reforms & Modernization) Ardsher Saleem Tariq, Member (Information Technology) Nasir Khan, Chief (Provincial Taxes) Aamir Amin Bhatti, Chief (IT System), FBR Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi, Second Secretary, FBR Mahwish Khan, Senior Business Analyst, PRAL Faisal Sulaiman, Senior Manager (Commercial Projects), PRAL Farheen Azhar, Manager (Development), PRAL Shahid Sharif, Director Program, FBR Khalid Jamil and Additional Director, FBR Sadia Akmal.

This arrangement will be in supersession of the notification No. 0700-IR-I/2023 dated March 15, 2023. In view of the fact that having developed the portal for a pilot with the Punjab Revenue Authority in the telecom sector, the next stage of implementation of the pilot and development of the portal with the rest of the provinces requires further support.

The committee may associate any resource from FBR and PRAL for consultation with different stakeholders and provincial revenue authorities as and when required. The committee will complete the development of a single portal for filing of single sales tax returns of FBR and Punjab Revenue Authority for the telecom sector by October 31, 2023, and complete the overall development of a single portal for all authorities and sectors by May 31, 2024.