Passport Printing Finally Resumes After Week-Long Lamination Paper Shortage

Passport printing has resumed across the country after the lamination paper issue was successfully resolved. The lamination paper shortage had disrupted passport printing across the country.

The backlog of unprinted passports had reached 700,000 recently as the issuance of new passports remained suspended for over a week.

ALSO READ What Went Wrong for Pakistan Against Australia

Now, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports has received the lamination paper order. Furthermore, in a bid to deliver the passports on time, extra machinery and staff have been deployed by the Interior Ministry.

In a press release, the DGI&P stated that the passport printing has resumed after removing certain technical hurdles upon the direction pf Minister For Interior, Sarfaraz Bugti.

ALSO READ Rs. 600 Million to Be Distributed Among Victims of Private Housing Society Soon

To ensure timely delivery of the travel documents, the printing process will continue on Saturday and Sunday as well. Recently, the Directorate had revised the passport office timings across the country.

According to the new schedule, offices will be operational from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM during the first four days of the week. Meanwhile, the offices will shut down at 12:30 PM on Friday.