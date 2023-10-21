Rs. 600 Million to Be Distributed Among Victims of Private Housing Society Soon

Arain City, Fateh Jang, has paid Rs. 600 million to the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, as part of a plea bargain.

According to the NAB spokesperson, Accountability Court-1 raised no objections and approved the plea bargain.

It should be noted that the Arain City was launched nearly two decades ago in Fateh Jang without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant authority.

As many as 1,019 individuals paid hefty money to buy plots but the housing society couldn’t provide plots to any one of them. The NAB spokesperson stated that the recovered amount will soon be distributed among them.

Recently, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched a massive crackdown against unauthorized housing societies and demolished encroachments and illegal constructions of 11 societies.

According to the RDA spokesman, offices, gates, billboards, and other infrastructure of Rawal Enclave, Haider Residencia, Park Zameen Town, Al-Haram City, Danyal Al-Haram Block, Tameer Garden, Khan Builders, Manan City, Multi Gardens Phase-II, Faisal Town Phase-II and Capital Smart City Extension were destroyed during the operation.

Furthermore, according to RDA, 336 out of 484 housing societies in the garrison city are illegal. These housing schemes are operating without acquiring the necessary legal documents from the authority.