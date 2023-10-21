What Went Wrong for Pakistan Against Australia

It should be noted that Usama Mir made his first appearance in this mega event, replacing Shadab Khan.

Pakistan’s premier pace bowler, Haris Rauf, proved to be expensive, conceding 83 runs in his 8 overs. Although he managed to take three wickets and performed well in his final spells, he did not begin well when Pakistan needed a strong start.

Haris also set an unwanted record by conceding the fastest fifty runs in the history of the ODI World Cup. He conceded 50 runs in just 21 balls, marking the fastest ‘half-century’ ever by a bowler in ODI World Cup history.

Shaheen Afridi was the only bowler who bowled extremely well on the flat track, taking a 5-wicket haul while conceding 54 runs in 10 overs. He managed to restrict Australia to a score of 367-9 when it was looking like they would score above 400.