PTA Receives Over 13,500 Complaints Against Telecom Companies in September

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,596 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in September 2023, out of which 13,459 (99 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during September.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by September stood at 13,077, out of which 12,971 (99.2 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,117 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 6,072 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,241 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,224 (99.2 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,365 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,342 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,357 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,327 (97.8 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 125 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 114 were addressed during September with a resolution rate of 91.2 percent. Furthermore, 388 complaints were received against ISPs, out of which 368 (94.8 percent) were addressed.