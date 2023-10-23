Federal Board Introduces Ten New Courses for Matric and Inter

The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) has introduced ten new diplomas in the Matric-Tech and Inter-Tech streams.

The courses, aimed at providing students with practical skills, have been developed by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The FBISE made the announcement through its social media handles.

Here are the newly introduced diplomas in the Matric-Tech and Inter-Tech streams:

Hair & Beauty Services

Hotel Management

Professional Chef

Tourism Management

Graphics Designer

Digital Marketing

Web & App Designing

Early Childhood

Fashion Designing

Media Production

These courses will help meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in these sectors. The NAVTTC and the FBISE’s collaboration aims to empower students with practical skills.

For more information, interested students can contact FBISE via their phone number, 111-032-473. Furthermore, they can also visit its official website to stay updated.