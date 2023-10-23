KSE-100 Crosses 51,000 Points for the First Time Since May 2017

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 has, for the first time since May 2017, surged above 51,000 as the buying frenzy intensified during the early hours of trade today as investors continued to bank on more cash entering the stock market.

After opening trade at 50,731.86 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 490 points to 51,221.51 points after witnessing a 1 percent jump. The top bourse retained the level in support from last week’s bulls which saw the index attain the 50,000 level for the first time since June 2017.

According to a brief market review by Arif Habib Limited, the immediate continuation of the current bullish run is targeting the 50,817-50,977 area, with support placed at 50,200. A break above 50,977 would eye 51,073-51,197 points. Immediate support stands in between 50,645-50,484 while relapse under 50,484 would instill weakness towards 50,339-50,204 points.

However, going forward, it is expected that the market will remain volatile due to an overbought state.

At 10:20 AM, the market was at the 52,292 level, up by 460 points.

The top contributors to the volume chart were Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited. The scrips had 6.7 million shares, 5.6 million shares, and 4.9 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME PPL 84.6 85.25 82.81 2.04 6,760,159 OGDC 99.35 99.88 97.7 2.26 5,667,542 SNGP 54.5 55.01 53.05 2.75 4,916,347 AIRLINK 35.54 35.55 34.05 2.47 4,268,966 SSGC 11.15 11.25 10.81 0.41 4,170,109 PRL 18.08 18.45 18.0 -0.05 3,636,951 WTL 1.29 1.3 1.28 0.01 3,412,262

This is an intraday market update.