SIFC Apex Committee to Discuss Several Key IT Sector Matters in Upcoming Meeting

Several agenda points related to the IT and Telecom sector have been included in the first session of the sixth meeting of the executive committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, the agenda points related to the IT and Telecom sector include an update on the infrastructure sharing framework, the Provision of Right of Way (RoW) by Railways, the establishment of E-rozgar centers in cants, Digital integration of public sector entities, update on the progress of resolution of court cases, and availability of spectrum related to 5G.

The executive committee of SIFC will also discuss the finalization of the pre-feasibility Study on 4 important projects. These four projects include the Possibility of Investment in Telecom Infrastructure by USF, the Establishment of Cloud Infrastructure in Pakistan, the Development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Pakistan, and the Manufacturing of Mobile Devices.

According to the document, the sixth meeting of the Executive Committee of SIFC will also discuss the National Space Policy and space activities rules, the meeting will also discuss the approval of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) board members.

The first session of the sixth meeting of the Executive Committee of SIFC will be held today under the chairmanship of the Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives. The meeting will be attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.

