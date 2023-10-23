Xiaomi 14 Confirmed to Launch in 3 Days

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 14 series. The event is set to take place on October 26 in China.

During this event, Xiaomi is set to introduce these new smartphones featuring HyperOS and a variable aperture camera, which was co-developed in collaboration with Leica.

Anticipated to make their debut are two phones: the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The possibility of an Ultra model remains uncertain at this time, but these two are going to be the first phones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

According to insider leaks, both devices will be available in Black, White, or Green color options, and the standard Xiaomi 14 will also come in a new Pink variant. Additionally, a Pro version will offer a 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage option.

The Xiaomi 14 series promises impressive charging speeds, with the Xiaomi 14 supporting 90W charging and the 14 Pro taking it a step further with 120W fast charging. In terms of design, these phones will retain their signature square camera islands, although the appearance of the camera modules will exhibit some subtle distinctions. We are yet to see what these phones will look like.

With just three days left until the domestic launch, we eagerly anticipate the release of additional teasers. This should unveil more specifications, including the phone’s design. A worldwide unveiling is expected to occur in the early weeks of 2024.

It is unclear when the phones will arrive in Pakistan, but since the Xiaomi 13 lineup arrived in the local market straight away, we expect it will not be long before it gets here following a global release.