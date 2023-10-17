Xiaomi 14 Full Spec Sheet Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to reveal its next flagship phones, the 14 and 14 Pro, specifically for the Chinese market on October 27, according to the latest circulating rumors.

With the launch date rapidly approaching, it’s no surprise that a purported full spec sheet for the standard model has surfaced. It talks about all of the phone’s features in detail.

However, keep in mind that this leak doesn’t come from any notable tipsters such as Ice Universe or Digital Chat Station, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. The leaked images also look like it could easily be a fake.

That being said, let’s get into it.

Xiaomi 14 poster with full specifications emerges on Weibo – 6.44-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display

1.5K 120Hz display, 2800nits brightness

12-bit colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut,

– Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

– LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 enhanced version storage

The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to feature a 6.44-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. It also includes support for Dolby Vision and covers the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Taking the lead is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, an impending revelation from Qualcomm scheduled for its annual event in Hawaii, occurring from October 24 to October 26 this year. Notably, Xiaomi wants to waste no time introducing its initial devices powered by this new chip.

The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to combine this chip with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is said to house a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Its camera setup is expected to include a 50 MP OmniVision OV50H primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens.

As expected, the device features dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and holds an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it’s reported to incorporate a “2-in-1 acoustic motor” and a sizable vapor chamber cooling system.

The flagship duo is expected to launch by the end of this month.