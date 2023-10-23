Xiaomi’s New Folding Phone Could Launch Globally to Rival Samsung

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its fourth-generation foldable smartphone, which is expected to be called the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, in the year 2024.

Historically, the Mix Fold series has been confined to the Chinese market. However, this might finally change with the Mix Fold 4 as per a new report.

Information from a report by GSMChina has uncovered an upcoming Xiaomi device, labeled with the model number ‘2405CPX3DC’, which has appeared in the GSMA IMEI database. It’s worth noting that the inclusion of the letter “C” in the model number typically denotes a version tailored for the Chinese market.

Furthermore, there is a global iteration of this device, designated by the model number ‘2405CPX3DG’, characterized by the letter “G” at the end. Notably, the IMEI database entries for these models do not specify their ultimate branding. Nevertheless, the report indicates that these variants are likely linked to the Chinese and global editions of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

However, it is advisable to approach the report with caution and await further updates since there has been no official information from Xiaomi yet.

Should the rumor prove accurate, the Mix Fold 4 would mark Xiaomi’s inaugural foray into the global foldable phone market. The inclusion of the “2405” numbers within the model number hints at a potential release around May 2024. For reference, the Mix Fold 3 was unveiled in August of the current year.

Xiaomi Mix Flip

The Mix Fold 4 isn’t the sole foldable phone in Xiaomi’s 2024 lineup. According to recent reports, the company is concurrently developing a flip-style foldable phone known as the Xiaomi Mix Flip. In a recent disclosure, the model number for this device was revealed as 2311BPN23C.

An earlier leak from June had hinted that it would be equipped with a Snapdragon 8-series processor. The precise chipset variant, whether it’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8 Gen 2, or 8+ Gen 1, remains undisclosed at this time.