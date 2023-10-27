Here’s the Weather Update Ahead of Pakistan-South Africa World Cup Clash

The crucial World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled for today in Chennai. There were doubts about whether the game would proceed due to the morning rain in Chennai.

According to the weather forecast, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail all day. There is a minimal two percent chance of rain in the afternoon and a slightly higher four percent chance in the evening.

It should be noted that Pakistan has lost three previous World Cup games consecutively out of five games played so far.

Furthermore, the Green Shirts currently occupy the 6th position in the World Cup points table with four points, having won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, South Africa has rebounded from a surprising defeat to the Netherlands and secured four victories, positioning themselves within reach of the semi-finals.

While the Pakistan team is in a critical situation in this mega event, this game against South Africa is a must-win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the semi-final stage.

Match Timings