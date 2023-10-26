World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan Predicted Playing XI Against South Africa

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 is heading towards the business end. After a heartbreaking loss to Afghanistan, the Green Shirts are gearing up for the next crucial World Cup game against South Africa tomorrow.

Pakistan is expected to make one change in their playing XI against South Africa. Mohammad Nawaz is likely to return to the playing XI, replacing Usama Mir, who has not been able to provide a solid performance with his bowling against Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz M. Wasim Jr. Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Mohammad Nawaz’s return could have a significantly positive impact on Pakistan’s bowling attack as he played the first three games of this World Cup. He has experience on Indian pitches, so, with Iftikhar and Shadab, he will provide energy to Pakistan’s spin bowling department.

In the fast bowling department, Pakistan is lacking the ability to stop conceding runs, except for Shaheen. However, M. Wasim Jr. and Rauf have the ability to provide a tough challenge to the South African batters with their pace attack.

The Green Shirts are performing well in the batting department. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq can provide a solid start, and skipper Babar Azam, with his class, along with Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan, can set a fighting total with their fabulous batting.

It should be noted that Pakistan has lost three consecutive games in this mega event. The next game against South Africa is a must-win to improve their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

On the other side, Proteas are performing exceptionally well in this World Cup. They have only lost one game against the Netherlands, and all their victories have come against formidable sides. Currently, they are in the 2nd position on the World Cup points table.

