How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 campaign has been a rollercoaster ride with the Green Shirts gearing up to face South Africa today in a must-win situation to qualify for the semi-finals.
In the previous World Cup game, Pakistan faced a heartbreaking defeat against Afghanistan, which left Pakistani fans disappointed and placed a lot of pressure on Babar and his men as their qualification situation became precarious.
South Africa, on the other hand, has been more dominant in this mega event as they have defeated formidable sides in this World Cup so far, with their only loss being against the Netherlands. They are currently in the second spot on the World Cup points table.
Both Pakistan and South Africa have played five games in this mega event so far. The Green Shirts are currently in 6th place on the points table with 4 points, while the Proteas are in 2nd place with 8 points.
Match Timings
Pakistan vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup match will take place at Chidambaram Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan Vs. South Africa
|27 October 2023
|1:30 PM
|Chennai
Live Streaming
Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. South Africa here.
You can stay updated with live scores and ball-by-ball updates for the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa through our live score coverage. The game will also be televised live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.
Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here
The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs. South Africa World Cup match is available for cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan through PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|PTCL SHOQ
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|ARY Zap
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
