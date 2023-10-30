Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Playing XI to Undergo Major Changes Against Bangladesh

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 30, 2023 | 11:55 pm

Mohammad Nawaz and Imam-ul-Haq are likely to be dropped in Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh, while Shadab Khan’s availability remains in doubt.

In preparations for their upcoming clash against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s management, and captain have reportedly devised a strategic plan and made some key changes to their playing eleven.

According to reliable sources, Pakistan’s lineup is expected to see three significant alterations for the crucial match. One notable change is the potential omission of opener Imam-ul-Haq, with Fakhar Zaman poised to make a comeback into the playing eleven in his place. Imam-ul-Haq’s exclusion would mark a noteworthy shift in the team’s composition.

Furthermore, the team’s medical panel is closely monitoring the condition of Shadab Khan, who has been dealing with an injury. In the event that Khan is unable to play, Usama Mir may step in to fill the void, adding depth to the team’s bowling options.

Another prospect on the horizon is the inclusion of Salman Ali Agha in place of Mohammad Nawaz, offering a fresh dynamic to the squad.

Pakistan is set to take on Bangladesh in Kolkata, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of these strategic changes, which could impact the team’s performance in the tournament.

>