World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan Predicted Playing XI Against Bangladesh

After suffering four consecutive defeats in the 2023 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket team is on the brink of elimination. Tomorrow, the Green Shirts are gearing up for their crucial match against Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts are expected to make two changes in their playing XI, with Usama Mir likely to replace Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali coming in for Mohammad Nawaz in tomorrow’s game.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Hasan Ali M. Wasim Jr. Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

In the previous game against South Africa, Shadab Khan suffered a shoulder injury while fielding. He had to leave the field, and as a replacement, Usama Mir took over the bowling duties. Usama Mir played a crucial role by taking two wickets.

It is highly likely that Usama can replace Shadab in tomorrow’s playing XI. However, Hasan Ali was suffering from a fever and was replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr in the previous game. Wasim Jr also managed to take two crucial wickets. With Hasan is now fit, it is expected that he will replace Mohammad Nawaz, who has had a forgettable tournament so far.

The batting department has performed well so far in this mega event, and there are no expected changes in the batting lineup. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq can provide a solid start, while skipper Babar Azam can showcase his pure class with the bat. In the middle order, Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed can finish with a competitive total through their batting.

It should be noted that Pakistan has lost four consecutive matches in this mega event, and tomorrow’s game against Bangladesh will be a must-win to stay in the tournament.

On the other side, Bangladesh has only won one game against Afghanistan in their six matches and is currently standing in 9th place in the points table. So, this is also a must-win game for them tomorrow.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.