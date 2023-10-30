Shahid Afridi Slams Shoaib Jatt for Unethical Leak of Babar Azam’s Personal Chat

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed “self-proclaimed” sports journalist Shoaib Jatt for the unethical act of leaking Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s private chat conversation.

Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment during a local sports show, stating that leaking someone’s private chat is an unacceptable and unethical act by Shoaib Jatt.

Shahid Afridi said, “Sorry to say, it’s a pathetic act. These kinds of cheap acts can’t be tolerated. How can someone’s private conversation chat be shown on TV, especially when the chat involves our captain, Babar Azam?”

He added, “Why is this pathetic act needed? This is not the way. Why did Shoaib Jatt bring this chat to the media if the Chairman told him? And if the Chairman, (Zakar Ashraf), also did this act, I am sorry for this pathetic act.”

It should be noted that Shoaib Jatt leaked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s private chat conversation without his consent and displayed it on a local sports show.

News circulated in the media that Babar Azam is attempting to contact Zaka Ashraf, but Zaka Ashraf has not responded to his calls. Shoaib Jatt attempted to dispel this rumor by leaking their private chat, which is not the right way and is considered unethical.

Shoaib Jatt has maintained a continuous stance of disapproval towards Babar Azam, often sharing unfavorable views about him. Nevertheless, his recent actions have crossed a line as he publicly revealed private conversations involving Babar.

