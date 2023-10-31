IT Ministry Approaches PSDP, Ignite for Arrangements of Funds for e-Rozgar Centers

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 12:59 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) has approached the Ignite National Technology Fund and Public Service Development Program (PSDP) for funding arrangements for the establishment of e-Rozgar centers.

Sources in the IT Ministry told ProPakistani that the PC-1 of the e-Rozgar centers’ project has been prepared and sent to the Planning Commission, while the Ignite Board has also been approached for funding approval.

ALSO READ

According to the sources of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, a 100 percent subsidy on the interest rate will be given for the establishment of e-employment centers and interest-free loans will be given to the building owners, some amount of subsidy will be paid by Ignite and some amount will be paid from PSDP.

Sources have claimed that a win-win model has been created for the establishment of e-Rozgar centers, under which building owners, banks, and freelancers will all benefit. Initially, 3 to 4 billion rupees will be required for the establishment of 1,000 e-Rozgar centers. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will be the executing body of this e-employment centers project.

Sources say that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated a fund of Rs. 5 billion for freelancers and start-ups, it was decided to change the PC-1 and spend the fund for the establishment of e-employment centers and start-ups. Changes have been suggested in PC-1 of the previous government to get better utilization of the fund.

ALSO READ

Sources say that the Pakistan Software Export Board has complete details of hotspots of freelancers which will prove helpful in setting up these e-Rozgar centers. The scope of e-Rozgar Centers will also be extended to cantt areas where vacant buildings will be made available.

ProPK Staff

lens

Madiha Imam Shares Lovely Glimpses Of Her Dreamy Reception Ceremony
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Takes Decisive Action: Car Showrooms and Commercial Properties Sealed
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>