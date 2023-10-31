IT Ministry Approaches PSDP, Ignite for Arrangements of Funds for e-Rozgar Centers

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) has approached the Ignite National Technology Fund and Public Service Development Program (PSDP) for funding arrangements for the establishment of e-Rozgar centers.

Sources in the IT Ministry told ProPakistani that the PC-1 of the e-Rozgar centers’ project has been prepared and sent to the Planning Commission, while the Ignite Board has also been approached for funding approval.

ALSO READ Govt Appoints 19-Member STZA Board of Governors

According to the sources of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, a 100 percent subsidy on the interest rate will be given for the establishment of e-employment centers and interest-free loans will be given to the building owners, some amount of subsidy will be paid by Ignite and some amount will be paid from PSDP.

Sources have claimed that a win-win model has been created for the establishment of e-Rozgar centers, under which building owners, banks, and freelancers will all benefit. Initially, 3 to 4 billion rupees will be required for the establishment of 1,000 e-Rozgar centers. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will be the executing body of this e-employment centers project.

Sources say that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated a fund of Rs. 5 billion for freelancers and start-ups, it was decided to change the PC-1 and spend the fund for the establishment of e-employment centers and start-ups. Changes have been suggested in PC-1 of the previous government to get better utilization of the fund.

Sources say that the Pakistan Software Export Board has complete details of hotspots of freelancers which will prove helpful in setting up these e-Rozgar centers. The scope of e-Rozgar Centers will also be extended to cantt areas where vacant buildings will be made available.