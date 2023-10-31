NHA Board Approves Proposal for Laying of Internet Cable on National Highways

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the mechanism of single window operations and issuance of NOC to operators for laying/crossing of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) in NHA Right of Way (RoW) in expedient manners in the light of the directive of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC).

The Cabinet Secretary-led committee constituted by the Executive Committee of SIFC has set rates for laying of optical fiber and related digital infrastructure along the Right of Way (RoW) at Rs. 30 per meter against Rs. 240 per meter proposed by Pakistan Railways. The rate of Rs. 30 is equivalent to that of charged by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Official documents revealed that the Board granted permission for issuance of Gratis NOC to Non-profit/charitable organizations (e.g. Trusts, Foundations, & Masajids/Madaris, etc.) subject to the provision of the following documents (issued by the relevant government agencies) substantiating as Non-Profit/Charitable Entity:

Registration Certificate issued by Federal/ Provincial Authority.

FBR exemption certificate regarding declaration as a Non-Profit/ Charitable Organization. c. Any other relevant certificate/document issued by the Federal/Provincial Government Agency/ Authority.

The Board also directed to complete all technical requirements before issuance of Gratis NOC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the following proceedings /terms of settlement of all the disputes/claims between the National Highway Authority & M/s China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on the Multan – Sukkur Motorway M-5 Project along with a draft settlement agreement as recommended by the Stage-II Committee: